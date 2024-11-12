Bishop David Abioye's wife, Dr Mrs Mary Abioye has shared the story of her humble beginning with her husband

Dr Mrs Mary Abioye, wife of Bishop David Abioye told the story of how she started her marital journey with her husband.

Mrs Abioye spoke in a video which documented her husband's ministerial journey alongside Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to Mrs Abioye, the beginning of their marriage was humble as her husband was not rich in material possessions.

She said when her husband married her and brought her home, what she saw were benches in the room.

"As soon as he came, I saw that this man has a vision. I'm not looking for his television, but I'm looking for vision. He is a man running vision and he is all there to serve. Ever since I met him, he has always been serving. After we got married, oh my good God. I got home after marriage and I met bench. What? Is this where we are going to stay or, maybe he brought me to church before taking me home? I saw bench. Before the marriage, before I came, he made a bed. So it is the bed that is in our bedroom. But everyother thing is church bench. And we have church in the house, so there is nowhere you are running to. But to the glory of God, we have been together from nothing. But I could see vision."

The documentary video was posted on the YouTube channel of the retired Winners Chapel preacher.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bishop Abioye's video

@teeman4629 said:

"Every leader needs to study Bishop Abioye and pray for God to give him someone like him. He singlehandedly redefined Leadership from within a big organization and had more influence in and outside of ministry than many GOs."

@ecclesiastesnetwork00655 said:

"Bishop David Abioye ordained me into ministry June 2009. I am not surprised today when people adjudged that I preached like him. In your light we have seen light sir."

