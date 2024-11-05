A video of many Chinese students studying hard for their forthcoming examinations at 10pm has surfaced on the internet

An explorer who released the video opened up about the exact Chinese university he made the clip at

Mixed reactions trailed the man's video as some people hailed their studying method, while others disagreed

A man, @_siyar1, has shared a video on TikTok showing how Chinese university students prepare for their exams at 10pm.

The man, whose TikTok bio reads that he has been exploring China for eight years, said the video showed students at Zhengzhou University.

He said the students studied in the hallway. Photo Credit: @_siyar1

Source: TikTok

Zhengzhou University is a provincial public university in Zhengzhou, Henan, China, founded in 1956. The university offers programs in 12 fields, including economics, philosophy, and engineering.

In @_siyar1's clip, the students took different positions in the hallway of the statistics building. Some could be seen studying in a lecture hall. The environment was well-lit.

Some of the students read out loud as they studied. The clip elicited mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail clip of Zhengzhou University students

@Ashfa said:

"I love the technique they're using it works for me as well."

Kristy said:

"I can’t study with that much noise I’m easily distracted."

Zak said:

"Why am I sleeping? I'm writing next week and I'm still sleeping."

Munonoka Netshedzo R said:

"It feels like they are praying."

uzeezee_ said:

"😂This method works.. but i'd rather do it in my room please."

Miss_royalty2001 said:

"I would fail."

Mrs.D.I.O said:

"Normal in university of Lagos, some of us even stayed on the road to read under the street light for motivation."

MaRhadebe 🇿🇦 🇱🇸 🇰🇷 said:

"I used to record myself reading then listen as if I'm listening to music...used to work like a charm."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had caught two students "having fun" at a university's night class.

Law student in uniform at night class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law student was spotted in uniform at a night class inside the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).

An eyewitness who captured the law student named Ndubuisi revealed that he had an examination by 8 am the next day. The eyewitness said Ndubuisi wore his departmental clothes for night class to avoid oversleeping and missing the exam.

Ndubuisi smiled as he became aware that he was being videoed. The young man wore a corporate outfit and shoes as he studied for his exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng