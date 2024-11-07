A woman on Facebook has reacted to Baltasar Engonga’s viral videos, advising ladies to respect themselves

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on Baltasar Engonga’s viral videos, the woman said ladies have made themselves available for men to disrespect

A woman on Facebook, Esther Betty Favour, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s viral videos with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Woman reacts to Baltasar Engonga viral's videos

In a Facebook post by Esther Betty Favour, the woman gave her take on the trending issue, and advised ladies on self-worth.

She said before ladies start to blame men, they should respect themselves and not become too available.

Her words:

Ladies, let’s talk about something real. There's this story about an official from Equatorial Guinea who cheated with 400 women, even with some who were already married. It highlights a bigger issue: before we start blaming men and pointing fingers, let’s be real ladies, we’ve made ourselves too available!

“We’re losing sight of our worth and what we truly want! We’ve become so available, to the point where some men like Egonga no longer respect us. Self-worth and boundaries start with us. Knowing our value and setting boundaries isn’t about pushing people away; it’s about showing what we stand for and what we deserve."

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' leaked tapes trend

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

Legit.ng earlier reported that while reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

