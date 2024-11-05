A video of some little children speaking about their classmate during her birthday party has captured the attention of netizens

In the funny video posted on TikTok, the children talked about the classmate and mentioned what she usually does in class

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to pen down hilarious remarks about it

A heartwarming and hilarious video showing children's candid remarks on their classmate's birthday has taken the internet by storm.

The clip showed the pupils' innocent and entertaining perspectives on their beautiful friend.

Nigerian pupils' comments about classmates trend Photo credit: @keezblog/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pupils speak during friend's birthday

Shared by @keezblog on TikTok, the video captured the birthday girl's friends sharing their thoughts about her.

The children's remarks ranged from sweet to hilarious, offering a glimpse into their classroom relationship.

One classmate affectionately described the birthday girl as "very kind, loving, and caring" and even bestowed upon her the nickname "Slay Queen, Material Girl."

"She is a very kind girl, loving and caring. My name for her is a.k.a slay queen, material girl. I love her so much," she said.

However, another child offered a contrasting view, stating that the birthday girl often "fights with everybody" when she arrives in class.

In his words:

"When she comes to class, she is always fighting with everybody."

Reactions as pupils celebrate classmate

The TikTok video sparked reactions online, with viewers flocking to the comments section to share their reactions.

@Asadu Lilian said:

"Slay queen material girl."

@Chioma okpara stated:

"Gen alpha go really deal with us. Happy birthday slay queen."

@Finesse2001 said:

"Aka slay queen,material, girl BFF, ahhh God Abeg ooooh."

@King Rukey Eff said:

"At least Gen Alpha know say them suppose cover body. We get hope."

@U baby said:

"Generation Alpha we go drink water keep cup for una at all."

@China to Nigeria commented:

"The way the bestie was defending her when the boy said she’s always fighting with everybody."

@Naa baby reacted:

"At this age you know you are a slay queen and a martial girl wow that good for you go girl."

@Ọbịanujunwa Edith commented:

"I like the way she helped adjust her skirt and bestie defended her against the boy, too. Beautiful."

@ANN added:

"See as them dey happy like say them no dey do long division and multiplication for maths."

Watch the video below:

Pupils surprise teacher on her birthday

