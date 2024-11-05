A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she took a little girl shopping

In the video, the cute little girl immediately began choosing different items for her friends who were not present

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens praised the child's thoughtful spirit at a tender age

An interesting video showcasing a little girl's thoughtful spirit has captured the hearts of many online.

The clip, which has gone viral, revealed the child's kind gesture during a shopping trip with an adult.

Little girl picks items for friends

Little girl picks items for friends

Damzyshantel shared the captivating footage on TikTok and expressed her surprise over the little girl's attitude.

The video showed the little girl carefully selecting items for her friends, who were not present, and carefully placing them in her shopping basket.

As the child looked around the mall, she was seen mentally tallying her friends and picking out gifts for each of them.

Her selfless act sparked widespread admiration, with viewers praising her considerate nature at a tender age.

"Person wey I carry commot dey count all her friends to buy something for them," the video's caption read.

Reactions as girl picks items for friends

Netizens on TikTok were impressed by the child's ability to think of others at such a tender age.

Many commended her parents for instilling values of kindness and generosity.

@Kimora said:

"Dey form philanthropist for another person pocket. Human being."

@TONIA MY FIRST LADY said:

"We all need a friend like this. So thoughtful she go done use you brag for school."

@TemmyIzzy commented:

"Pls from the mall, go to the nearest slot. He already knows I need a new phone."

@Joy said:

"Abeg after that you people should enter iPhone shop she already knew I need new phone."

@Godblessing said:

"Good Samaritan omtop person money she try to even remember her friends hope she no be the type way go carry them go date but this love."

@YU-NABI said:

"Catch them young this one get good mind some na only them self them go buy for."

@richardesther04 said:

"Nah like this Facebook philanthropist take start, them no get job but they are philanthropist."

@Citizen added:

"I'm one of the friends. Make she help me pick Maryland cokies and greek yoghurt abeg."

Little girl acts like mannequin at mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of a little girl standing like a mannequin kept social media users in stitches.

In the video, the funny girl stood close to some mannequins and positioned her body just like them.

