A Nigerian man has analysed the trending scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Several tapes of Baltasar with women, including his brother’s wife and cousin, leaked on social media, causing an uproar

The man observed the people involved in the scandal and knocked some women on their one-sided takes

A Nigerian man on X has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Man analyses Baltasar’s leaked tape scandal

In an X post by @realemmans, he observed that Baltasar was the only man involved while the rest were women.

He also noted that some women were blaming only the man, rather than holding them all accountable.

The man also gave a third observation as he grouped Baltasar and the women in the leaked tapes into one category.

He said:

“Equilateral Guinea sex scandal: 401 people were involved in cheating. Only one of them is a man, while the remaining 400 are women. Instead of holding all 401 accountable for their lack of discipline, some women are focusing only on blaming the man and calling him a dog.

“But if he’s a dog, then the 400 women he slept with are also dogs—after all, a dog only sleeps with another dog.”

See his tweet below:

Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss leaked tapes trend on social media

Baltasar’s scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men who were hyping the finance boss.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Baltasar has been arrested and a lady on Facebook has publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

