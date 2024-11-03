A caucasian lady in an interracial relationship with a Nigerian man has informed netizens about their break up

The United Kingdom lady appreciated everyone for supporting them on their journey of love and admitted they had the best time and memories while it lasted

She took a swipe at trolls, who kept criticising their relationship, saying they were wrong and cruel

A white lady and her Nigerian lover, named Emmy, have parted ways after being in an interracial relationship for many months.

Announcing their break up on TikTok via her handle, @its_just_liz_, the UK lady posted a lovely clip of their sweet moments together.

The White lady apologised to netizens over the crash of their relationship and admitted that they weren't prepared.

She spoke about the uncertainty of the future but had kind words for her ex-partner. She wrote:

"We are sorry to everyone ,but our amazing journey has com#e to and end. We just wasn’t prepared , we were so naive to acceptance. But it has been the most incredible time . Chrished moments. Who knows what the future holds , but always remember to be kind . Hearts are not to be tampered with . Emmy and I will always hold love for each other, but part of loving someone is to let them go."

UK lady blasts her trolls

The woman slammed trolls who constantly talked down on their relationship. While responding to a netizen, she wrote:

"At least no one can say he was with me for papers. But I did keep saying the trolls kept coming. Maybe the universe has a different plan for us."

For many months, the interracial couple entertained their over 70k followers with content about their lives.

Their break up caused a stir on TikTok. It is unclear if they were properly married before the relationship ended.

Watch a video of them below:

Netizens react to the couple's break up

Butterflydreams33 said:

"If he truly love you then the opinions of others would not matter. I’d love resides within you never let that go for anyone. So sad."

Rhonda 4♥️♥️♥️♥️ said:

"So sad 😢, May God guide y'all and bless y'all as individuals know."

Bubblesmiling/Heart2Heart said:

"Always allow God to carry you through all hurdles in life never allow people to break you apart. God Bless you Both."

Deby said:

"Oh,sorry for this.sometimes is better not to talk about our life in social media too much envy, evil eye, people who enjoy doing evil. I wish to you all the best."

Natasja said:

"I am speechless 😢😢 I never expected this love story to end. I will miss you. Wishing you lots of strength. Take good care of yourself. Lots of love from me."

maise2021 said:

"Treasure the special memories hope you are both OK."

Chimamanda said:

"When did you decide to end it, before or after the visa? Sorry to hear things didn’t work out."

