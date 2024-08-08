A heartwarming story recently went viral, featuring a young girl who bravely battled cancer for two years and emerged victorious

In the video, the little girl walked out alongside her twin sister and mother, greeted by a crowd that cheered and clapped for her

Dressed similarly to others in the hospital who were celebrating her achievement, the girl approached the bell and rang it, prompting even more applause from the supportive onlookers

Little girl survives cancer. Photo credit: @faucet_sr_407

Reactions from people

Favour737 said:

“I pray Delilah will ring the bell soon.”

Nana wrote:

“Not me about to start praying for Delilah too until i came to the commentsection and saw everyone did congratulations and quick recovery to Delilah.”

Luxeby_h commented:

“See me in tears.”

Nma also commented:

“Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ.”

Malxking:

“Thank God for his mercies and healing we're forever grateful.”

Mhîz Zõrä:

“Thanks to God.”

Nelo:

“Best video i came across today bless you love.”

Faucetts:

“Awee bless you ma’am.”

Sarah:

“Congratulations honey.”

Christy Ahuekwe:

“You healed for ever pretty girls.”

Esther Chiamaka:

“To God Almighty be all the glory.”

Ify:

“Congratulations lil Maama. God did.”

That girl mimi cute:

“Thank you God so heartwarming.”

Kandydice:

“Glory be to God almighty.”

Edna:

“Thank God for recovery.”

Temmy:

“Congratulations Damsel, may the Almighty God perfect your healing.”

Favour:

“All I can say now is thank you Lord.”

Dimma:

“May the Almighty please strengthen everyone battling with cancer the strength to Over come it with faith, and also bless them with financial support Amen.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that nothing can really stop any man who is determined to beat every odds against him.

Man survived cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a one-minute video demonstrated the power of prayer and having relatives around at a time of need.

A doctor had declared that the man would be dead between 24 to 48 hours, but through family support and prayer, he was able to live beyond the hours.

The man's family gathered around him, showing him love and attention while praying for his healing.

Source: Legit.ng