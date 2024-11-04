A student who won a lot of awards on her graduation has come out to share the good news on social media

The student walked away with five awards, including the most well-behaved law student in her university

After she shared her success story, a lot of social media users took to her comment section to congratulate her

A beautiful lady is celebrating the fact that she is now a graduate of a higher institution.

The lady came online to celebrate the big achievement with her followers on TikTok.

The lady won five awards. Photo credit: TikTok/@real_gold.

Source: TikTok

In her post, @real_g.o.l.d made it known that she studied law at the university.

Upon her graduation, she walked away with five awards, which included being named the best-behaved law student in her school.

She wrote:

"Reintroducing GOLD USORO. LL.B First Class Hons. 4.91 CGPA. 2nd best graduating law student 23/24, best behaved law student 23/24, best student in fundamental human rights, BOSAN SCHOLAR 23/24. If you dream it, you can do it."

See reactions to her post below:

@ButafIy said:

"You and that 4.93 queen should be President and vice presidebt of Nigeria at this point. You babes are on fire!"

@_abbie_girl said:

"Is there a word better than congratulations?"

@Lee001 said:

"That’s a golden. Congratulations."

@Queen said:

"Well done Gold."

@T hecky said:

"My love congratulations."

@Ayomikun Alison said:

"4.91 CGPA is a blast. Congratulations."

@Fâîzzy said:

"Congratulations Gold. Greater heights and I pray God continue to give strength in this journey my Lord."

@legallyyours said:

"My room 17 babe. Congratulations."

@toke said:

"Congratulations my baby."

@wealth said:

"This is beauty with brains. Congratulations love."

@Rikky_the_prettiest said:

"Wow! Congratulations. God please help me in my L.L.B journey."

Man graduates with first class

Meanwhile, a Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng