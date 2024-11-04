Lady With Black Beauty Wins Award of Most Well-Behaved Law Student in Her University
- A student who won a lot of awards on her graduation has come out to share the good news on social media
- The student walked away with five awards, including the most well-behaved law student in her university
- After she shared her success story, a lot of social media users took to her comment section to congratulate her
A beautiful lady is celebrating the fact that she is now a graduate of a higher institution.
The lady came online to celebrate the big achievement with her followers on TikTok.
In her post, @real_g.o.l.d made it known that she studied law at the university.
Upon her graduation, she walked away with five awards, which included being named the best-behaved law student in her school.
She wrote:
"Reintroducing GOLD USORO. LL.B First Class Hons. 4.91 CGPA. 2nd best graduating law student 23/24, best behaved law student 23/24, best student in fundamental human rights, BOSAN SCHOLAR 23/24. If you dream it, you can do it."
See reactions to her post below:
@ButafIy said:
"You and that 4.93 queen should be President and vice presidebt of Nigeria at this point. You babes are on fire!"
@_abbie_girl said:
"Is there a word better than congratulations?"
@Lee001 said:
"That’s a golden. Congratulations."
@Queen said:
"Well done Gold."
@T hecky said:
"My love congratulations."
@Ayomikun Alison said:
"4.91 CGPA is a blast. Congratulations."
@Fâîzzy said:
"Congratulations Gold. Greater heights and I pray God continue to give strength in this journey my Lord."
@legallyyours said:
"My room 17 babe. Congratulations."
@toke said:
"Congratulations my baby."
@wealth said:
"This is beauty with brains. Congratulations love."
@Rikky_the_prettiest said:
"Wow! Congratulations. God please help me in my L.L.B journey."
Man graduates with first class
Meanwhile, a Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.
The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.
Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.
Source: Legit.ng
