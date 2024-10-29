A Nigerian lady shared a video showing her twin sister who looks exactly like her in physical appearance

The lady wondered why she was punished for something that her sister did wrong in a Whatsapp group

The admin of the Whatsapp group removed her as punishment, thinking she was the one who committed the offence

A viral video shows a Nigerian lady who has an identical twin sister who looks exactly like her.

The lady lamented that because she and her sister look alike, people blame her if her sister does something wrong.

The lady said she was punished for what her twin sister did. Photo credit: TikTok/@stinagatty.

Source: TikTok

For instance, she and her sister belong to one school Whatsapp group and her sister did something wrong in the group.

However, instead of punishing her sister, the lady said she was the one who was removed from the group.

She said:

"It is now when my twin sister will go and misbehave you people will come and be holding me. If my sister do something, you people should be holding her."

People told her that her sister's pain was also her pain and that she should serve the punishment silently. The video was posted by @stinagatty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets punished for her sister's offence

@aleeyouhaidar52 said:

"Your sister pain is you pain."

@dedouble7 said:

"So I thought I was the only twins passing through such. Mine is that I used to receive hot unexpected hot slaps because of my twin brother."

@Generous big said:

"Wahala una sure una parent self fit differentiate so not to talk of outsiders."

@ohis4u said:

"You have the same face but una no look alike."

@d_marie said:

"You have the same face but you don't look alike."

@Successful Rich trip said:

"Your sister pain is your pain your sister glory is your glory o."

@asa udor money said:

"That's how one twin insulated me oo. I left the one I had issues with and went for the other one but she later explained everything to me e and I apologize to her and she warned her sister."

Woman welcomes twins thrice

After 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

