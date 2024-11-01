New students of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in Rivers state, seemed to have settled in well and are enjoying the school environment

In an emerging video, some of the students jumped on the trending TikTok "Let It Go" dance challenge

Wigwe University was built by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank, and kicked off its academic operations on Thursday, October 17

A video of four first-year students of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, doing a viral TikTok dance challenge has surfaced on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok by one of the students, @itz_cass4realz.

The students, comprising two young ladies and young men, stood on the same line and did the "Let It Go" dance challenge trending on the social media platform TikTok.

"Let It Go" is a popular song by American actress and singer Idina Menzel. The original show-tune version of the song was performed by Idina in her vocal character, Queen Elsa, in the movie Frozen.

In @itz_cass4realz's clip, the Wigwe University new students did the challenge in school at night. The clip showed their well-lit campus.

