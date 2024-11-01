Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, has caught the attention of a medical doctor after it kicked off its academic operations on October 17

The medical doctor has reacted to pictures from the school built by Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO

The medical doctor said he would love to be a lecturer at the university and shared why he desires such

A medical doctor, Thywill Otuo, has expressed his desire to join the rank and file of academics at the newly-opened Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State.

While reacting to Wigwe University's Facebook post welcoming its new students, the medic gushed over its look, saying it is the same standard obtainable in schools overseas.

The medical doctor said he loves Wigwe University's setting. Photo Credit: Wigwe University, Thywill Otuo

Source: Facebook

Doctor Thywill said he would love to lecture the medical students at Wigwe University and expressed excitement at the thought of it. He said he loves Wigwe University's settings.

He further hailed the university and urged it to "keep it up". Dr Thywill's Facebook post read:

"I would love to lecture medical students in this school😀- I love the settings. This is the abroad standard. It will be fun online learning!!!

"Well done Wigwe University. Keep it up."

Nigerians react to the doctor's wish

Ed McCoy said:

"Perfect shot, bro."

Yeni Goddey said:

"Very nice. In my class we are just 15."

JOe Teejay IquOt said:

"Amazing set up."

Iberedem Kennedy said:

"See as E resemble Access Bank interior."

Margaret Willie II said:

"Almost all the school I attend in Ghana has similer setting with fully air condition room."

