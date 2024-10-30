A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video showing off the mansion that her husband built for the family

While sharing the clip via her official TikTok account, she rejoiced over the fact that she married for money

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's candid admission about marrying for financial stability has left netizens in stitches.

The happy lady shared a stunning video of her family's mansion, attributing her marital decision to monetary considerations.

Lady proud to be called 'landlady'

Posted by @kellyg261 on TikTok, the video showed the fine duplex, complete with sleek architecture and lavish finishes.

In her caption, the honest lady left no doubt about her motivations as she clearly stated that she married for money.

"Make I no marry for money ke. Landlady vibes activated," she said.

Reactions as lady flaunts family's mansion

The clip drew mixed reactions from viewers on TikTok. Some praised her honesty and enviable lifestyle, while others criticised her priorities.

@ONLY_ONE_BROWN said:

"I like as everybody think say dem go marry rich man."

@Just Richard stated:

"What if as na money u want marry for. The guy later break up with you."

@scooby_830 stated:

"Many for comment section go feel say the rich man just one day like that marry am, she no go gree tell una truth."

@Nikky's collection said:

"Congratulations. I claim this on my brother's and future husband."

@ANONYMOUS said:

"Marry who love you. Make baba no carry another woman pursue you for house. Congratulations Your home is blessed."

@Doris Kelvin Nwosu said:

"See as people want kee there self for this comment section. Who no go no know congratulations my love."

@amylicious added:

"Congratulations I claim this to my brothers and future hubby in Jesus name amen I'm upcoming landlord activated."

Watch the video below:

