A Nigerian mother's praise and worship session with her adorable triplet babies has captivated netizens on TikTok.

The entertaining clip showed the toddlers' listening skills as they sat quietly on their chairs while their mum sang and preached to them.

Mum holds service with triplets

Shared by @stephtriplet on TikTok, the video captured the moment the doting mother transformed her living room into a mini-chapel, seating her tiny trio on a chair.

With her powerful voice, she led the "congregation" in melodious song, much to the amusement of viewers.

As the mother's melodies filled the air, the triplet babies kept their gaze on her, with none of them showing any sign of discomfort.

Their innocent faces, aglow with joy, stole the show, leaving many who watched the video struggling to contain their laughter.

"Our Sunday service time. 8 am to 12 am. Praises time. Praise the Lord hallelujah," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum praises God with triplets

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions of amused viewers.

@April beibe said:

"The middle one ressemble's ssemakokilo wne was young."

@lindie17 said:

"Please can I bottle up some of your energy. An amazing mother."

@Lennah Rambiri said:

"God what u do to one u can do to all visit me lord pls."

@Afia Donzy said:

"Wow they're so cute and beautiful. May the heavens bless them and protect them."

@AMA_ANIMONYAM said:

"The middle one is helping the Sunday service, but the rest are minding their business. Much love."

@buks232 said:

"The lady in the middle with the pink rattle has got her high praise on."

@Elle said:

"Baby in the middle is invested so adorable may God bless and guide them always in Jesus name. Good mama."

@I belong to JESUS said:

"So adorable. I wish I knew this whe my kids were young, I would have been having a service with them. YHWH bless you."

@julichelaryee added:

"God bless you financially and grant you strength to take care of them.May they all grow into greatness."

