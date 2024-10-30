A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her grandmother tackling her for pronouncing her name wrongly

In the video, the woman looked visibly provoked as she corrected her granddaughter on the right pronunciation

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A funny conversation between a Nigerian grandmother and her granddaughter has caught the attention of social media users.

The hilarious incident centered around the granddaughter's mispronunciation of her grandmother's name.

Lady shares funny clip of angry grandma Photo credit: @celebritygrandma/TikTok.

Grandma tackles granddaughter over name pronunciation

Posted by @celebritygrandma on TikTok, the video showed the grandmother's stern yet funny reaction.

The young lady's attempt to call "Elizabeth" fell short of her grandmother's expectation, prompting her to intervene.

Visibly annoyed, the elderly woman took it upon herself to correct her granddaughter's pronunciation.

"Grandma did not like the way I pronounced her English name. Granny wan change am for me o," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail viral clip of angry grandma

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@4-STAR FASHION said:

"Na you give am the name? name wey grandma begin answer before them born ur mama nai come out wan change am overnight. Grandma wee kwechili nu."

@Temi said:

"And my Grandma is also Elizabeth ohh i go do her too make I reach Villa first."

@LizzysCouture said:

"I swear this is the funniest content I have seen on this app."

@jocyice said:

"Hahaha.BJesus I was sad this night but mama made my night just came across this video now."

@Ngwe Helen said:

"My mum name is Elizabeth I just downloaded it and send to the family group. Come see laughing."

@Attracter added:

"Omo people that grew up to meet their grandparents una no no wetin God do for una."

Grandma causes serious drama inside compound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing a strange old woman that visited her family's compound.

In the video, everyone gathered and tried to make her leave the compound but the woman was reluctant to do so.

