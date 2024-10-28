A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the condition of the hostel she was given at her university

In the trending clip, the lady lamented bitterly while revealing how she and her colleagues also used their money to also repaint the room

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian student of Lead university has exposed the unenviable state of accommodation which she was given at her school.

In a clip recorded by the angry student, she revealed the environmental conditions she and her peers were forced to endure.

Female student laments over state of hostel Photo credit: @diana_onyebuchi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over hostel condition

Posted by @diana_onyebuchi on TikTok, the clip showed the student lamenting the dismal state of her hostel room.

She lamented over how students had to fund the room's repainting themselves, adding to their financial burdens.

The student also spoke about overcrowding in the room, with five students sharing a room intended for four, and the lack of basic amenities like functioning fans.

Also, the fact that a single room key was shared among five students added to her pain.

In her words:

"The room Lead university gave us. The fact that we had to use our money to pay for the painting is still paining me. This is a 4 bedded room but 5 people are occupying it because there’s no longer hostel space, there’s 1 room key and 5 people have to share it which isn’t safe and convenient at all. The fans don’t even work. This is what they call “survival of the fittest”.

Reactions trail student's lamentation about hostel

TikTok users flooded the comments section, expressing outrage and sympathy for the students.

@pain_in_theneck asked:

"Shey Na this room be 600k?"

@madam_konkere said:

"That’s a slice of bed."

@daniel innocent asked:

"How much una dey pay for school fee again?

Butterlove said:

"My school pays 60k for hostel and it’s only two people per room, with steady water and a built in wardrobe. The hundreds of thousands y’all are paying nd this is what they give u guys?"

@_Oluwafisayomi_ said:

"Annoying part is the school can come now and query them for renovating it. Like as if they will allow their own children live in a place that’s not ok."

@Ashieokar added:

"Hmm with all this y’all will compare yourselves to Ghana. Our government universities saf look better than this smh."

See the post below:

UNILAG student shows off hostel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of UNILAG shared a day in her life which included moving from her hostel to the school and returning in the evening.

The lady said she woke up to read for her exam, which was going to start the next week, and then she went back to sleep by 6 am and woke up by 10 am to prepare for school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng