A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the dress she ordered for her birthday celebration and what she received

In the video, she first displayed a lady wearing the exact style she wanted followed by another clip of herself testing out what she received

Her disappointment was evident in the video as she rocked the dress with a visible look of pain on her face

A Nigerian lady's birthday celebration took an unfortunate turn when her custom-made dress failed to live up to her expectations.

The heartbroken customer took to social media to express her dismay about the unprecedented incident.

Lady in pain after ordering N35k dress Photo credit: @omagu17/TikTok.

Lady in pain after ordering birthday dress

In the trending clip, she showed the stark contrast between her desired outfit and the actual dress she received.

Posted by @omagu17 on TikTok, the clip began with a model showcasing the elegant, floor-sweeping gown the lady had ordered, complete with a dramatic white cape.

However, the mood swiftly shifted as the lady herself appeared on screen, struggling to pull off the ill-fitting dress that had been delivered.

The contrast between the two was evident, with the received dress being slightly oversized and lacking the tailored fit the lady had anticipated.

The dress, which cost a whopping N35,000 fell far short of her expectations, leaving the young lady in pain. Instead of exuding elegance and sophistication, the outfit made her appear awkward and uncomfortable.

"POV: I bought a N35k dress for my birthday," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady flaunts N35k birthday dress

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many viewers sympathising with the lady's plight.

@Fathia_xx said:

"It’s almost same thing, just style yourself and take pictures."

@——-Aeesha stated:

"Actually nothing is wrong with the dress, wear heels, carry bag and tie the scarf."

@EdiomiHenry reacted:

"There's a big difference between wearing a style and knowing how to style it. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this dress."

@Enugububuvendor said:

"There’s nothing wrong with this just that you didn’t buy aura."

@Makky said:

"It’s the same. You need to style it and maybe shape it a bit. But the truth is some clothes are only fine in pictures."

@Her_Beebah commented:

"Abeg style this thing well, it’s actually the same thing you got."

@ajokeade678912 said:

"Madam na wetin u order dem deliver na because stature different."

@Reial fashion said:

"But is the same thing with the one on the pics nah, u have not styled it yet though, plus u need to know wot suits u. Wot suit Mr A might not suit me B."

@tholanidesigns reacted:

"Una go just dey drag designers anyhow. Na she say mae you short ni abi no be wetin she measure she go use sew."

@Royal reacted:

"The thing be say nor every cloth day fine for real life, some are just meant to take pictures alone then leave the rest for ur wardrobe."

@Faefay added:

"Do your hair properly possibly with a scarf too, use your accessories, add a nice bag and you're good."

