A talented young lady who makes fine couches using tyres has captured the attention of social media users

In a video, she showed the entire process of turning the tyres into beautiful chairs for living room

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower accolades on her in the comments

A lady's innovative design has taken the internet by storm, showcasing her exceptional skill in upcycling discarded tyres into elegant living room furniture.

The talented craftswoman shared a captivating video on TikTok, revealing the meticulous process of transforming the tyres into beautiful chairs.

Talented lady shows off her handwork Photo credit: @consolita_design/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady uses tyres to make parlour chairs

From wrapping the tyres to adding the final touches, the video shared via her official TikTok account @consolita_design confirmed her attention to detail and creativity.

Her amazing talent and resourcefulness sparked admiration from netizens, with many lavishing praise on her unique creations.

The comments section was filled with accolades, acknowledging her innovative approach to waste reduction.

Her furniture pieces did not only exemplify eco-friendly design but also showcased exceptional craftsmanship.

Reactions trail video of talented lady

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@BossLady0810 asked:

"Do you wash the tires?"

@Pressyzdo231 said:

"So nah tire I put for house."

@MandyNuel said:

"No wonder tire no dey for street again. Very Creative."

@DONKOLI COMMUNICATION said:

"Pls I need this how much and where Is your location?"

@Tilapia said:

"So na car tire I take 3k go buy for China mall wey I don’t know."

@giftysworld1 said:

"The chairs and table look more beautiful than my relationship."

@GOD’s FAVORITE ENNY said:

"Nice creativity. This is why they are scared of us. Abeg govt all we need is electricity 24/7 and good roads. Leave the rest to us."

@Amaski babe said:

"Everything in this world doesn't go waste. They're more useful if we want to use them."

@Just_fashion_ng wrote:

"Nah this people make tyre scares now we no Dey see children wey Dey roll tyre up and down again."

@KING added:

"If i no see my car tires for em body again, all furnitures don enter trouble ooo."

Watch the video below:

Lady recycles tyre into furniture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented lady got massive reactions online after she demonstrated how she turned an old tyre into a good chair.

The lady, with the assistance of her team, repainted the tyre before making it fit and comfortable with a backrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng