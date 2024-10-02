A Nigerian student has shown what she bought as she prepares to return to Pan Atlantic University.

She shared a video where she bought a fridge, pots, and other household items and groceries for school

People who came across the video hailed the girl, as many said she came from a rich background

In a video shared by @joanaosara, the student was seen buying a fridge before proceeding to get pots.

She also visited the supermarket and got provisions for herself.

The video also showed when she got to her hostel and how beautiful her room was.

She said in the video:

“Come to school with me.”

Reactions as student prepares for school

@C said:

"Shey eye dey pain me or you dey price fridge???"

@STEPHANIE said:

"People get money for Nigeria ooooo. Nor let anybody whine youuu."

@Kratos said:

"We have two types of people the one that go to school to learn and come out in flying colors and the one that goes to have fun,make friends and party last last e go find way pass exam."

@K_C d cubler said:

"Am not coming with u anything. All of una now come with me to uni we are only 1 na we no get photocopy how we wan take come with all of una same time."

@TOTE BAG VENDOR IN AGO IWOYE said:

"Rich kids edition."

Henrietta said:

"Some of you go to school to enjoy life."

Nigerian student converts hostel room to mini supermarket

A Nigerian lady was so surprised when she visited her coursemate, Prosper, in his hostel and saw that he had converted his room into a shop.

The lady shared a video of the man's hostel, showing how the provisions in his room were properly arranged.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the student must be hardworking to combine business with school.

