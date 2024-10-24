A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after relocating to the United States of America

In a heartwarming video, she documented her journey from Nigeria to US and some people wished to be in her shoes

While sharing the video, the lady recounted how she always dreamt of relocating abroad and prayed to God about it

A heartwarming video documenting a Nigerian lady's relocation journey to the United States has gone viral.

The clip captured the moment she finally achieved her long-held dream of leaving Nigeria behind and starting anew in America.

Lady shares relocation journey to US Photo credit: @chelona8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

On TikTok, @chelona.8 shared her inspiring story, revealing the milestones she reached on her path to a new life.

With evident joy and gratitude, she reflected on how her hardwork, faith and perseverance ultimately paid off.

Her video touched many, sparking a wave of admiration and encouragement from viewers worldwide.

"To use japa as a word is finally satisfying. I have been saving this sound since forever. Dreams and prayers do come true," she said.

Reactions as lady relocates to US

The lady became a source of inspiration to countless TikTok users aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

@November 17 said:

"Congratulations dear I’m next for my own testimony in Jesus name I will use this sound this year amen."

@𝐎𝐋𝐀✞ said:

"Congratulations I’m traveling next ijn."

@Dynamic twins said:

"Congratulations I will soon come and join you."

@ada.chikwendu said:

"Manifesting this for I and my Family come January 2025, Amen."

@olaplenty said:

"Congrats na who go pay for visa and flight ticket na hin remain."

@sassyempress said:

"I'll use this sound next year and it will be USA too."

@official_kingkwame added:

"Congratulations. Habakkuk 2:2 (KJV) And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. PRAY BELIEVE RECEIVE."

Nigerian woman celebrates 2 years in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her inspiring story as she celebrates two years of relocating to the UK with her family.

Her video on TikTok highlighted different milestones that she had encountered throughout her relocation to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng