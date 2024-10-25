A Nigerian lady has shared the kind of friendly conversation she has with her female boss who seems peaceful and communicative

In the chats, the female boss was always giving her updates about her activities and also asking for updates from her end

Mixed reactions trailed the post as some people criticised her for sharing the chat online while others praised her relationship with her boss

A captivating display of effective communication between a boss and employee has warmed the hearts of social media users.

A Nigerian lady, working as a personal assistant, shared screenshots of her conversations with her female boss, showing a unique blend of professionalism and friendship.

Lady gushes over friendly female boss

Aishadraftss took to TikTok to share the lovely chats, which quickly garnered attention and admiration.

The messages revealed a considerate and approachable leader, consistently updating her assistant on personal and professional matters while seeking updates in return.

To many netizens, the chat demonstrated the boss's relatable and down-to-earth nature towards her staff.

She openly shared her struggles, from health issues to work-related frustrations, and affectionately addressed her assistant.

"Aisha call me. Why is your phone on dnd why? Aisha I'm not feeling well. I can't do all these sessions. Aisha you never wake up. Woh we have emails o mama. Please place the order my darling. We go fight o. Aisha you never reach house? Aisha do you wanna go to event? They have blocked my line o. Close all my appointments for 25th. We have a meeting urgently. Aisha I am not happy at all. Aisha I want this thing completed before Monday abeg," the boss said in different messages.

While sharing the chat online, the lady gushed over her relationship with her kind boss and stated that she loved her behaviour towards her.

Reactions trail chat between boss and employee

Mixed reactions trailed the chat as some people knocked her for sharing her chat with her employer online.

@Atoyebi R. Ayomide asked:

"Can I get a glimpse of how much the salary is?"

Tanimolakolade said:

"She should be sacked for sharing this on social media."

Clara said:

"Your business with your employer has no business with the internet."

Miss pragmatic said:

"This one didn't sign a contract. She will soon post her boss house address."

@Babygirl said:

"Aisha you suppose let us understand say your boss na female from start nau. Now we all imagining Nigeria movies here."

@miss_LOVETH said:

"I read it in my mind as if the boss was a guy then came to comments to see that the boss is actually a female then I went back to read the boss's messages in a female voice."

@NG O said:

"I think I need a PA now. The work on my desk is a lot. Must be tech savvy cos I do lot of tech stuffs."

@deolaa046 said:

"Most conversations with my boss is me apologizing and promising to be a better person."

@TIFE’S ATELIER said:

"You’re lucky o. My former boss na God of war. Person go dey fear to wake up self. I had to go for a through mental check after I resigned."

@Burj Berry added:

"Some bosses are sweet, back then in sch my friend once worked as a security man, but nah him bosses dey secure the werey. Nah so so sleep the werey dey sleep on duty."

Boss buys car for female employee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boss recently gifted his employee a car for her efforts towards enhancing the status of his company.

A video showed the happy employee looking so emotional as she received the car gift from her boss.

