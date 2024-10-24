A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after her mother arrived in the UK for omugwo

The beautiful woman recounted how she always told her mother years ago that she would take her to London

Fortunately, her beloved husband helped her fulfil the promise by making plans for the woman to come over to the UK

A heartwarming reunion happened at an airport in the UK as a Nigerian lady welcomed her mother, fulfilling a long-held promise.

The emotional moment was captured on video and shared on social media, eliciting lots of reactions from netizens.

Lady over the moon as she reunites with mum Photo credit: @ademiis.wiffey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited as mum lands in UK

Posted by @ademiis.wiffey on TikTok, the clip showed the lady's overwhelming joy as she rushed to embrace her mother.

In her caption, she revealed that she had often promised her mother a trip to London during her childhood, and her husband had made it a reality.

Her mother had traveled from Nigeria to the United Kingdom to provide love and care to her newborn (omugwo).

The video showed the lady's uncontainable happiness as she reunited with her mother at the airport.

"Growing up I used to tell my mother I will take her to London. Today, my sweet husband fulfilled that promise on my behalf. My mum is finally in the UK to do omugwo guys. My joy knows no bounds," she said.

Reactions as lady reunites with mum in UK

The post garnered attention on TikTok, with many praising the lady's husband for fulfilling her childhood promise.

@Graceful said:

"God bless u for being a good wife becos if u are not ur husband will not agree."

@Successshina2345 said:

"Welcome mummy, I pray this morning without eat or drink anything you will eat the fruit of your labour. Enjoy your stay sweet mummy."

@ojoko jadesola said:

"By God Grace I will traveled to Canada, I will marry there and give birth there, I will bring my mum there, because she deserves it, God pls because what my mum has gone through, ans this prayer."

@okingeneration3011 said:

"Seeing this I have hope already. I felt it all over me that it was ME already. I prophesy into my life I will start reaping the fruit of my labor from young and vibrant age till old age."

@OloriOla91 said:

"I will also do this for my precious dad may Almighty God help me amd my husband in Jesus name amen."

@lohor 77 added:

"I can't stop crying, why am I this emotional? I need to go & see a doctor."

Watch the video below:

Woman overjoyed as mum lands in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman living in the United Kingdom shared the moment her mother arrived overseas to see her family.

In the heartwarming video, the woman expressed herp overwhelming joy after her mother arrived at the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng