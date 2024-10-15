Global site navigation

Local editions

Young Nigerian Men Share Bread Equally Using Pencil, Ruler and Calculator, Funny Video Trends
People

Young Nigerian Men Share Bread Equally Using Pencil, Ruler and Calculator, Funny Video Trends

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • Two young men were filmed trying to share a loaf of bread by using a pencil, a ruler and a calculator
  • The funny video also showed how the men quarrelled amongst themselves as they try to share the bread in two equal halves
  • Many people who came across the video shared their amusement while others blamed the economy for the situation

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

A hilarious video which showed two men dividing a loaf of bread has gone viral.

In the video, the young man employs various tools, such as a ruler, pencil, and calculator, to ensure that the bread is well divided.

Young Nigerian Men Share Bread Equally Using Pencil, Ruler, and Calculator
Young Nigerian men share bread equally using pencil, ruler, and calculator. Photo: @thatboysenky
Source: TikTok

The video was shared by @thatboysenky on TikTok.

In the video, one of the young men who claimed to have paid for the bread argued that his share should be bigger.

Read also

Nigerian lady shows off bread toaster her mum bought for N5 30 years ago, video trends

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail funny bread video

Many people who came across the video shared their amusement while others blamed the economy for the situation

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@purity.n_ said:

"E no go better for Tpain."

@Odili Christian said:

"Boys life no hard."

@Bill_Babanla said:

"Ruler measure bread, ruler cut bread. Ruler no chop bread. Ruler don suffer."

@nessa said:

"All these architecture on top bread??"

@Akporube Thelma said:

"Boys life too sweet."

@ChukwuBuikem said:

"My Mama go cut am in 6 parts. All equal in ur sight and weighs equally the same. African mothers were built different."

@Melody said:

"The hungry never serious."

@LUISVITTON said:

"What is the square root of that bread now?"

Read related stories on cost of bread and foodstuff

Read also

Nigerian man living in uncompleted building furnishes his room with AC, displays fine interior

Inflation pushes bread prices high

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that bakers and bread sellers have cited various reasons the price of bread will continue to rise in the market.

They disclosed that high exchange rates and scarcity have contributed to the enormous cost of the staple nationwide.

Bakers lamented that low output in wheat-producing regions has been responsible for high prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: