Young Nigerian Men Share Bread Equally Using Pencil, Ruler and Calculator, Funny Video Trends
- Two young men were filmed trying to share a loaf of bread by using a pencil, a ruler and a calculator
- The funny video also showed how the men quarrelled amongst themselves as they try to share the bread in two equal halves
- Many people who came across the video shared their amusement while others blamed the economy for the situation
A hilarious video which showed two men dividing a loaf of bread has gone viral.
In the video, the young man employs various tools, such as a ruler, pencil, and calculator, to ensure that the bread is well divided.
The video was shared by @thatboysenky on TikTok.
In the video, one of the young men who claimed to have paid for the bread argued that his share should be bigger.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail funny bread video
Many people who came across the video shared their amusement while others blamed the economy for the situation
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@purity.n_ said:
"E no go better for Tpain."
@Odili Christian said:
"Boys life no hard."
@Bill_Babanla said:
"Ruler measure bread, ruler cut bread. Ruler no chop bread. Ruler don suffer."
@nessa said:
"All these architecture on top bread??"
@Akporube Thelma said:
"Boys life too sweet."
@ChukwuBuikem said:
"My Mama go cut am in 6 parts. All equal in ur sight and weighs equally the same. African mothers were built different."
@Melody said:
"The hungry never serious."
@LUISVITTON said:
"What is the square root of that bread now?"
Read related stories on cost of bread and foodstuff
- Nigerians Angry as Four Food Items Refuse to Crash in Price
- Sellers Adjust Prices of Garri, Beans, Other Food Items
- FCCPC Finally Speaks on Solution to Food Price Hike
Inflation pushes bread prices high
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that bakers and bread sellers have cited various reasons the price of bread will continue to rise in the market.
They disclosed that high exchange rates and scarcity have contributed to the enormous cost of the staple nationwide.
Bakers lamented that low output in wheat-producing regions has been responsible for high prices.
