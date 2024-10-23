For many months, a lady living in the United Kingdom had been job-hunting but had not been successful

The job seeker has now turned to social media for help and lamented her inability to get a nice means of livelihood

She said she is gradually loosing it and opened up about the kind of job opportunities she is open to

A lady residing in Aberdeen, Scotland, UK, has appealed for help landing a job.

The lady, @ojonesnaturals, said she had to speak up because a closed mouth is a closed destiny.

She has been without a job since 2023. Photo Credit: @ojonesnaturals

@ojonesnaturals noted that she has been job-hunting since 2023 and is gradually losing it. She wrote on TikTok:

"I'm gradually loosing it. A closed mouth is a closed destiny, I have to speak up.

"Have been jobless since last year.

"Please I need help getting a job in the UK. It's not as easy as we think."

Responding to a netizen, she revealed she got something doing for the time being. When asked the kind of jobs she was open to, the lady replied:

"Support, care, sales rep pls am in."

Netizens react to her job search

TheFash21💞 said:

"Why not look out for nhs open day on trac and also register with eventbrite incase if there is any job fare."

omo_ogbomoso said:

"Same here in Birmingham. Am losing it already been looking for a job since December nothing yet."

Sir_famous said:

"I don give up since,na home office I dey wait for, make dem cone evict me."

Introvert™✌️ said:

"Please oo this is my third month in London without job and school fees is fast approaching someone should please help me too ooo Abeg."

Doyinswit🥰 said:

"Please I just moved to Uk, I am looking for a job too. I stay in Chelmsford…I can also work around London and Sheffield. Thank you."

Nneka said:

"I went through this for 3 years. I am going through it again. So it is not new. I will definitely get a job. Just believe."

