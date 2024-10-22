A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has shared her new occupation in the foreign land

The Nigerian in the diaspora revealed that she was working in an oil and gas company in Nigeria before she quit

She jocularly lamented that she quit such a good job in Nigeria only to settle for what she got in the UK

After relocating to the UK, a Nigerian lady, @vboss13, has funnily lamented the new job she got abroad.

@vboss13 got a job as a carer in the UK and made a funny video about it.

She said she quit her work in an oil and gas company in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @vboss13

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian lady in a TikTok video said she worked in an oil and gas company while in Nigeria and had to quit to move abroad.

She hilariously wondered if she took the decision under the influence of weed. Words layered on her video read:

"How did I resign from an oil and gas company in Naija to come be a carer in the UK?"

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail her video

IAMFLAPPYS said:

"Person way go surfer for life must find way out of comfort .. u are doing good."

patie said:

"😭😭😭😭I feel for you."

OBA 01 said:

"Equilibrium ground, that na UK for us🥺, We go make am on any ground/Location only believe 👌."

appleuser43528267 said:

"Sorry, but den tell you before you come but nah you no hear. Welcome to the UK."

👑KNG Soso👑🎁 said:

"Dey play. Hope you dey see the exchange rate. Those your colleagues still admire you now."

Dr Gray said:

"The greatest mistake most of us made!"

Lexy Raymond jnr said:

"This is me oooh I have been thinking about this since."

euniceokunwa said:

"It's never too late go back and meet T pain 🤣🤣🤣 u go know why den."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who quit a job paying him N1 million and moved abroad had shared his regret.

UK hopeful duped after she quit her work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was duped by an agent after she resigned from her work to relocate to the UK.

Jumtel noted in a TikTok post that she wanted to travel to the UK as a skilled worker, so she got an agent to help her process the travel documents and job. She said she was introduced to a company where she was supposedly being trained in preparation for work in the UK.

Jumtel noted that she thought she would be out of Nigeria within three months, but nothing happened for a year. She said the woman who trained them was supposed to help them get jobs in the UK so they could obtain a skilled worker visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng