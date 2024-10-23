A woman who says she is from Nigeria was spotted crying profusely in Peckham United Kingdom

The woman was approached by a man who captured a video of her and shared it online for people to see

In the video which has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman said she was looking for someone to help her

A short video shows a Nigerian woman who appears to be in a desperate situation in the UK.

The woman was approached by a man and she identified herself as a Nigerian.

The man said he saw her in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@rollybear.london.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @rollybear.london, the woman says she is looking for someone who can help her.

She was crying profusely and wiping her tears in a way that touched people who had seen the video.

The man said he bought food for the woman. His words:

"She was crying when I was passing by KFC in Peckham. She was begging, bought her food. She doesn't even have a phone."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a Nigerian woman in the UK

@easyauto said:

"I seriously think we Nigeria need to come together and start raising money for Nigerians in needs in the UK."

@user1128028092518 asked:

"How did she get here?"

@Dee Black said:

"How can I reach her?"

@Chi said:

"Sorry to watch her crying. l rescued our Nigerian lady 5 years ago in the USA. She came to the USA with a Rev. father, and he dumped her. Since then, she has been living with us. God is great."

@TEE &TEE JEWELRY'S said:

"Nigeria too sweet."

@Ibrahim said:

"Don't stay abroad too much. It is not paradise."

@maimabee said:

"This is sad. Our people are really suffering aboard."

@Lmark123_ said:

"This makes me upset. Is there any way I can help?"

Man reacts after birds perched on him abroad

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who lives abroad says when he was in Nigeria, birds used to fly away from him when he approached.

However, when he moved abroad, birds, such as pigeons flew close to him and even perched on his body in the streets.

He made a video showing when some of the birds happily perched on his body and he wondered why.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng