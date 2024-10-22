A Nigerian girl has shared a video showing the moment she and her friends met with Bianca Ojukwu

In the video, the girls who wore the same uniform smiled from ear to ear as they posed with Bianca

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to gush over the woman's beauty

A heartwarming video has surfaced online showing former beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu, posing with a group of excited schoolgirls.

The girls, dressed in identical uniforms, beamed with joy as they stood alongside the renowned beauty icon.

Nigerian girls praise Bianca Ojukwu Photo credit: @xahrakay/TikTok.

Netizens gush over Bianca Ojukwu's beauty

Shared by @xahrakay on TikTok, the video quickly gained traction online, with social media users praising Bianca's timeless beauty.

Bianca Ojukwu, born Bianca Onoh, is a distinguished figure in Nigerian politics and society.

She was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1988 and went on to represent the country at the Miss Africa pageant.

The clip showed the happy girls posing with her all smiles as she sat on a chair in her full glory.

"She won most Beautiful girl in Nigeria in 1988 and Miss Africa Bianca Ojukwu. So pretty Omg. She's literally a goddess," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Bianca Ojukwu

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@DE MULLER said:

"Ojukwu was the first billionaire in Nigeria his car was used to carry queen Elizabeth when she came to Nigeria."

@Treasurefresh said:

"I once worked with her as her maid, she was a very nice woman, am outside county now because of her. I miss her so much."

@Asiwaju said:

"Chai she used to stay in my area in Enugu back then and my mom makes hair for her. Very nice woman."

@DeOminiverce reacted:

"Which one is for ojukwu here am looking for his face here am not following what happened?"

@Mr Ke said:

"The woman that made me name my daughter Bianca, but she left me in tears after a year and two months, but I will still not forget the Bianca."

@charlesdone added:

"Truly we Igbos bless by god almighty this great the family of first Nigeria richest man father in Nigeria in early 80s，direct family of our great and brav hero with wealthy beautiful family."

Watch the video below:

Lady goes gaga after seeing Bianca Ojukwu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement on social media after witnessing the arrival of Bianca Ojukwu at her school.

A video showed the moment the popular woman visited the school, looking ravishingly beautiful.

