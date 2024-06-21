A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after witnessing the arrival of Bianca Ojukwu at her school

A video showed the moment the beautiful woman visited the school, looking ravishingly beautiful

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the trending clip on TikTok

A Nigerian lady has showered praises on Bianca Ojukwu after seeing the beautiful woman at her school.

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu is the widow of Biafran warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu and the first Nigerian beauty queen to win an international pageant.

Lady praises Bianca Ojukwu's beauty

In a video shared by a female student, @melachukwu, on TikTok, she gushed over Bianca's beauty and poise as she walked into the school.

The trending clip showed Bianca walking elegantly into the school in the company of some other adults.

"Guess who visited my school today. Bianca Ojukwu. If beauty was a person," the lady captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of Bianca Ojukwu

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

@My Familee said:

"No shout too much maka ura bianca."

@emperorzionkingsley said:

"No be my campus be this I mean igbariam campus."

@christ said:

"She is from Enugu state. She won Nigeria beauty contest years back."

@bigbella350 said:

"My First Lady but her hand strong like man own."

@Charles said:

"Na wetin Ojukwu dey chop that time. You can imagine how beautiful she was then."

@Israel kachi said:

"I can't pretend again o pls wat it steeze?"

@Mr Nwili Uche72 said:

"She is too beautiful my dear, if you even get closer to her, you will see other features that will make you shout even more, her nails, length of her fingers etc."

@susanna said:

"I love her walking step. Too much aura."

@Arinpat said:

"Ojukwu is dead but his manhood is still alive we the igbos won't forget his manhood."

@Nuella wrote:

"Ah swear she’s soo beautiful. She came to our department omo nobody even notice our vc."

@TruthfullyRuth said:

"I don't think there is any celebrity I will see that will get me freaked out both home and abroad."

@Brown_shuga added:

"That's why e pain Ojukwu when he became blind. He was angry he cannot see Bianca's face again. He actually died then before he actually dies."

Source: Legit.ng