A Nigerian man has praised the investment prowess of Adebayo Ogunlesi, the Chairperson of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)

The man said Adebayo was born into a family that believed in education as his father was a professor of medicine

He also mentioned that Adebayo Ogunles's firm owns shares in airports, including the London Gatwick Airport in the UK

A Nigerian man has admired the qualities of Adebayo Ogunlesi, a renowned finance expert from Ogunu state.

In a post on X, the man described Adebayo Ogunlesi as a humble man despite his wealth.

Ogunlesi is the founder of Global Infrastructure Partners. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg and Paras Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Taiwo said Adebayo Ogunlesi owns three major airports abroad through his investment company, Chairperson of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Checks online show that indeed, in 2006, GIP bought London City Airport. Also, in 2009, it acquired a stake in London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth £1.455 billion.

Also listed as owned by GIP are the Edinburg Airport and Nuovo Transporto Viaggiatori Airport.

According to Forbes Magazine, Adebayo Ogunlesi who is a billionaire, is currently worth $1.7 billion.

Taiwo said Ogunlesi was born into a family that values education. In 2024, BlackRock acquired Global Infrastructure Partners.

Taiwo said:

"He has never forgotten his Nigerian roots and continues to be a source of inspiration for young Africans looking to make their mark in the world. His journey shows that with hard work, determination, and belief in your own potential, you can achieve great things."

See the full post below:

Reactions to the story of Adebayo Ogunlesi

@HomeAsh78820 said:

"Hmm. How do all these people achieve a rare great fit?"

@OjoIbrahimadeg1 said:

"The first time I heard this man's name was when Burna boy sings with his name...As I dey hustle like Adebayo Ogunlesi."

Son of billionaire shows off father's company

Meanwhile, the son of a Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya, showed off one of his father's warehouses.

The young man, Wahab Okoya took netizens on a tour of one of the warehouses owned by the Eleganza Group.

Wahaba showed how plastic products made by the Eleganza Group are rolled out from the factory and packaged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng