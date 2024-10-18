A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the funny moment some bus passengers engaged in an argument

The video captured the moment one of the passengers made a statement that left everyone in stitches

Social media users who watched the hilarious clip stormed the comments section to react to it

A video showing a heated argument between some bus passengers recently went viral on TikTok.

The entertaining clip captured the moment a quick-witted passenger turned the serious dispute into a comedic exchange.

Bus passenger utters unexpected words during argument Photo credit: @niellanatb18/TikTok, BFG Images/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Bus passenger leaves people in stitches

During the altercation posted by TikTok user @niellanath18, one passenger angrily told another to "go to hell."

In a surprising twist, the targeted lady retorted that she would gladly take up the offer, citing the presence of renowned celebrities like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Shakira in the underworld.

According to her, hell will be sweet with great personalities and she wouldn't have a problem being there.

The unexpected response left fellow passengers and social media users rolling on the floor.

"POV: There was an argument in the bus and one of the passengers said this. I couldn't hold my laugh anymore," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail argument in bus

Viewers flocked to the comments section on TikTok to share their reactions, praising the passenger's sharp wit and humour.

@Bj OG said:

"Laugh wan wound me. Cardi b go go where again."

@Alpha stated:

"Heaven go be like science class while hell go be like art class or uniben hall 1 and 2 hostel when gist full."

@Wizzy Baby commented:

"But heaven go boring oo, who go deh make us happy for there."

@Ya Unusual Debbie commented:

"Cardi B go dey there, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Diddy go dey there like dem Bobrisky."

@lil angel viv said:

"Celebrities wey we know opportune jam for real life nah hell we go jam."

@GigiDoks said:

"The fine boy behind you, hope say you collect him number. Abi na for Cardi B side una go meet?"

@EMMAFUNDS said:

"Omoh the way them Dey classify the hell ehhhh. God self go Dey laugh."

@200 reacted:

"Who dat in the backkkkkkk. Guy wan burst laugh he just dey hold am in."

@Michael Chase said:

"I like as most of una don know where una Dey go, Ano wan include myself."

@hotchoco15 added:

"Den even mentioned shakira, Chris Brown and Bobrisky. This is the outcome of too much social media."

Watch the video below:

Ladies fight in bus over seat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man from Nigeria residing in the UK shared an incident involving two Nigerian women on a bus.

According to his account, one lady had reserved a seat for her companion by placing a bag on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng