A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience of securing a UK student visa in just three days.

Her story served as a beacon of hope for aspiring international students who came across it.

Lady shares visa application journey

Bevzec, the successful applicant, recounted her journey on TikTok, revealing she received admission offers from two UK universities without paying any additional fees to expedite her visa application.

She opted for the university with the lowest tuition fees, approximately £17,000.

To navigate the complex application process, @bevzec enlisted the help of an agent, citing time constraints due to her work commitments.

Her university offered a £3,100 discount, reducing her tuition fee to £13,500. She strategically paid £10,000 upfront to enhance her visa application.

Bevzec emphasised the critical importance of accurate documentation and proof of funds. She stressed that applicants must maintain untouched funds for 28 business days, as withdrawals can restart the counting process.

Following the completion of her 28-day period, @bevzec booked a UK visa biometrics appointment, submitted her documents, and underwent fingerprinting without any issues.

Just three days later, she received an email confirming her successful application.

In her words:

"How my UK student visa application got approved in 3 days without paying any extra money to fasten up the process. I applied to only two universities in the UK and I got admission from both schools. I had to go with the one that had the cheapest school fees which was about 17,000 pounds.

"If you can, please use an agent. For someone like me that was working, I didn't have time to juggle both my application and my work together so I had to use an agent just so that that part would be sorted out. Mind you, my course is just a 1-year course. My university gave me a discount of 3100 pounds so I was left to pay 13,500 pounds in just my tuition fee. They told me before they issue my CAS to me, I have to pay a minimum of 3000 pounds. I paid 10,000 pounds because I knew it would give me an edge when I am applying for my visa.

"This is the most important part. The document you are uploading for your school portal and the document for your visa interview will either make or mar your application. Another important part is the proof of funds part that you have to present during your visa interview. That's where a lot of people get it all wrong.

"Once you are amounting your money for your proof of funds, you're not meant to touch it. Don't even say you want to withdraw and fill it back. Let it be there. Once you remove any money from there, you start counting again from 28 days and that can slow down your visa application.

"When you are counting your 28 days, Saturdays and Sundays are not included so basically just 28 business days. So my 28 days got completed and I went ahead to book a date for my UK visa biometrics right. I submitted all my documents, did my thumbprinting and there was no interrogation or anything like that. After three days, I got an email saying my application was successful. I was so happy."

Reactions trail lady's visa approval story

Netizens flooded the comments section on TikTok, seeking guidance on their visa journeys.

@Vivianne Haircentials said:

"I didn’t use an agent I did everything myself and my visa was approved in 3 days also."

@Abuja_dealings said:

"Happy for you. Waiting for a miracle to happen for my tuition deposit."

@Faith Memunat commented:

"I applied to 8 schools and 7 have given me admission but tuition deposit and IHS fee are my problem now."

@Chinyelugo99 added:

"I applied for Join family and I’ve not gotten reply. God please. I can’t bear any denial."

