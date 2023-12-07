It was a dramatic moment when a Nigerian lady flagged a commercial town service bus and asked to be taken to America

In a funny video that has generated laughter on TikTok, the lady insisted that she was tired of Nigerian and wanted out

The bus conductor was confused but told the lady that the bus fare to America was N300, making other passengers laugh

A Nigerian lady asked a bus to take her to America as she insisted she was tired of the country.

A video trending on TikTok showed the moment the lady flagged a town service bus and asked to be driven to America.

The lady said she wanted to be taken to America. Photo credit: TikTok/@reekyohk.

Source: TikTok

When she told the bus conductor she wanted to go to America on his bus, the young man was confused at first.

The lady said she wanted out and that she wouldn't board the bus if it was not going to America.

Other passengers on the bus laughed upon hearing the lady's funny demand.

The funny video, shared by @reekyohk, was captioned:

"I'm tired of this country."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady demands to be taken to America but bus

@sharoy laks said:

"Wahala be like America, one woman say I dey go Dubai."

@PABLOBETHEL commented:

"Baba shock for 2 secs. Which America."

@Favourite said:

"Is this not a church bus stop?"

@mikaylaforson4 commented:

"Eii! This is wat you do and you get kidnapped. What problem have I not seen before?"

@iyke_da_first! said:

"I remember when I played this prank in secondary school, keke guy nearly wound me. I no know why e de vex."

@Nelson2 commented:

"The way she was so serious saying America."

@lily commented:

"Enter now, I will carry you to America."

@JAC said:

"This road dey fear me for daytime talkless of night. Y'all stay safe."

