A lady posted a video to show how her boyfriend responded after she used the broken screen prank on his television

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, the man was angry but was able to control himself

The video is attracting funny comments from social media users some of who said they would try the same prank

A Nigerian lady decided to play an expensive prank on her boyfriend, and she showed his reaction.

In a video seen on the Tiktok handle of @kiddylyrical, the lady pulled the broken TV prank on the young man and he freaked out.

The young man freaked out after seeing the TV. Photo credit: TikTok/@kiddylyrical.

The lady said her boyfriend pranked her the previous day and that it was her turn to retaliate with equal measure.

She set the broken screen clip on the TV when her boyfriend went downstairs and waited patiently for him to come back.

When he returned, she knelt to beg him to see what he would do. The man wasn't finding it funny.

He told the young lady that she was not supposed to clean the TV. However, he was able to control himself. It was all fun when he discovered it was a prank.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady pranks her boyfriend

@perry said:

"If I try this with my husband. I know by this time, na general hospital I go dey."

@Grace Aso-Philip commented:

"My husband will not say anything. He will just look at it and say God will provide it again."

@Chi oma commented:

"The day I wanted to clean our tv, my husband said babe leave it oo I like dirty tv."

@Blxn veekthor said:

"Whether nah prank or not this one reach for break up oh."

@Qwin tobest said:

"Please teach me how you did."

