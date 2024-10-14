After experiencing a financial breakthrough, a man who managed in a one-room abode constructed a big house for himself

The excited new house owner took to social media to celebrate his grass-to-grace story and showed off his new house

Many people sent him congratulated the latest house owner in town, while others wished the same for their families

A man, @iamxsenor, has shared how he went from living in one room to building his own house.

@iamxsenor released old pictures from his humble beginning on TikTok.

Man builds a new house. Photo Credit: @iamxsenor

In a TikTok video, @iamxsenor documented the foundation for his new house and the progress of construction.

@iamxsenor gave a sneak peek into his new house's amazing interior and bedroom. His grass-to-grace story sent netizens into a frenzy.

Some netizens prayed for the same turnaround in fortune.

Watch his video below:

People celebrate the new house owner

Danny John said:

"I claim more than this for myself 😇 Amin me seeing your post bring so much motivation too me, Congratulations 🥂 🎉 Hopefully I’ll feel the same way u feel one day… Amen."

Wisdom Wisesome💠 said:

"Wow 🤩 congratulations 🎉🍾 May the Lord be praised."

meerches🦋❤️ said:

"I claim this testimony for my husband and brother."

raquelra34 said:

"Congratulations brother Imagine me going through this ,yet ladies dey tell me I’m stingy unknowingly to them it’s not just a mere joke but a great task …I pray I finish it soon and have a peaceful boo."

💕am blessed💖🌹 said:

"This me and my husband now ,in One room, and we bought a land we praying for financial breakthrough to start building our own house."

Jackson said:

"When the right sense and the right women is with you.....even if the whole village gather for your matter, you go still fly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had built a small house on his land.

Young man builds house with cement blocks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young millionaire had built a house with cement blocks and furnished it.

The man captured every construction phase till the house was roofed with aluminium sheets. He (@investordomo) tiled the house floor and installed colour lights to add class to the building. The landlord spent millions of naira on furnishing.

During the building's construction, the man photographed when the house reached the lintel level. Many Nigerians have been congratulating him.

