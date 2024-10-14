A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her husband's sister who received a brand new car

According to the lady, her husband thought it wise to appreciate his supportive sister with a stunning ride

Social media users who came across the video took turns to congratulate the new car owner

A touching video showing a Nigerian man's act of kindness towards his physically challenged sister has melted hearts.

The video was shared via the TikTok app where it quickly went viral, generating lots of views and comments.

Man splashes millions on car for sister Photo credit: @prettyenemi/TikTok.

Physically challenged lady gets new car

Prettyenemi shared the emotional clip on TikTok, revealing the surprise moment when the sister-in-law received the brand-new car from her thoughtful brother.

The video showed the sister-in-law, visibly overwhelmed with joy, being led to her stunning gift.

"My hubby got a car for his sister. Congratulations to you my sister-in-law. You are now a proud car owner," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man gifts sister a car

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the new car owner.

Many praised the brother's selfless act, highlighting the importance of family bonds.

@GLORIA said:

"Aunty Jennifer so happy for you. I miss her so much. One of the best copper in my hostel that year."

@Laurelhill said:

"Na sister in law wey calm down go enjoy. Not the ones disturbing their brother wife."

@ODOGWU said:

"Una dey praise the wife or the man? I never really see woman wey fit make me no do something for my sister, mother or brothers."

@Abadonedhomes said:

"And some people still think they don’t owe their siblings anything. Mehn. I owe my siblings everything mehn."

@Chef_flawless commented:

"God bless him, this is a well thought out gift, wherever the money came from it will not run dry."

@Oyindamola a.k.a Oyin sea-lady said:

"God bless your husband and God bless YOU for not stopping him from doing this.Congrats to the car owner."

@Nuellarbabe added:

"God please I prayed and I’m not asking for much please LORD when my FOUR BOYS grow up please FATHER Bless them with a Good WIFE AMEN."

Caring sister gifts sibling a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her gratitude to her sister who surprised her with a car worth millions of naira.

A video showed the proud sister expressing her excitement after receiving the car during a public party.

