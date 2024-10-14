A Nigerian man has gotten netizens emotional after sharing his story of heartbreak and marital trauma

In a sad tweet, he narrated how his wife accused him falsely of assaulting their child in a desperate bid to end their marriage

According to him, the woman was still in contact with her ex-boyfriend who came up with the terrible advice

A devastating story of marital trauma and deception has sparked a serious discussion on social media.

A Nigerian man had taken to his X account to share his painful experience with his wife who was still in contact with her ex-boyfriend.

Woman accuses husband of assaulting child

Remzsx, the man behind the emotional tweet, recounted how his wife falsely accused him of assaulting their child in a desperate bid to end their seven-year marriage.

The shocking revelation came after he discovered her secret conversations with an ex-boyfriend, who had orchestrated the malicious plan.

According to the man, his wife had been in contact with her former partner, who encouraged her to level the false allegations against him.

The Twitter user explained that he initially remained silent after uncovering the incriminating chats but eventually exposed the truth when his wife publicly accused him of molestation.

Screenshots of the conversations served as evidence, leaving her family and friends stunned.

The man's mother has since urged him to forgive and reconcile with his wife, citing concerns about introducing another woman into their household.

However, he remains resolute in his decision to end the marriage, citing irreparable trust issues.

In his words:

"My wife and I had a misunderstanding, and we settled the following day. I don't know what prompted me to go through her phone, I'm not the type that checks a woman phone. I saw her chats with her ex boyfriend. She told him everything that happened and even said she regrets marrying me.

"Her ex said, he's happy she has realize her mistake. She also told him, I warned her from communicating with him. The ex asked her if I'm mad? That I have no right to stop her from communicating with him.He told her to promise him that she will never stop loving him or even think of not communicating with him.

"She made a promise to him to love him forever, she said he remains the only man she would ever love. Then he asked her why she is still married to me. We have three children. She told him, she can't just leave me when there is no serious issue.He advised her to accuse me of molesting our daughter, she said no. He persuaded her on a different date.

"She finally agreed. He told her once she accuse me of molesting our daughter, she should leave me to his house. She should call my people, let people know I actually did it. The first day I read her chats with her ex, I was deeply hurt. But I withheld myself from asking her anything and pretended like I didn't see the chats. And she never knew I went through her phone because I hardly do.

"When I saw the second chat I waited for her to accuse me. I didn't tell anyone. Finally she accused me of molesting our daughter, our only daughter. I had screenshots of her chats with her boyfriend in my phone. But I didn't show anyone. I wanted her to leave because she's a dead trap. No one believed her except for her family members and some of her friends. Then I showed everyone the screenshots.

Reactions as man shares ordeal with wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Brian Dal said:

"Once she allowed herself to be gaslit, then take a “Kill Shot” at you like that and conspired to construct a diddler story then the train has left the building."

Olatemi commented:

"You better run for your dear life and what work for your mum might not work for you. You can forgive her but accepting her back na death trap for you."

Khuramm said:

"Staying romantically in touch with EX is cheating on you and tip in the ice she accused you. Never take a woman back if she cheats on you."

Kelvin Smith added:

"Just let her go there is no other way about it. For your mom she has lived her own life and played a part in yours but it's time you stand and take decisions on your own and stop putting my mom up front you can't go through that phrase again let her go bro."

