A married woman has turned to the internet for help over the unexpected text message she saw on her husband's phone

She said her husband had sent the text message to a girl, and she had to screenshot it before he left

Mixed reactions trailed the message as some women advised her to confront her husband about what she saw

A woman has cried out online over the test message her husband sent to a girl.

She said she found the message on her husband's phone, screenshotted it and sent it to her phone.

Woman heartbroken, shares shocking text message she found on her husband's phone Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Jasmin Merdan, Facebook/Racheal Joseph

Source: Getty Images

Content of husband's message to girl

The heartbroken wife shared her finding with Facebook influencer Racheal Joseph and lamented:

"...Epp me to hide the number of the girl.

"Plz ma see what my husband sent to a girl. That I am baby mama. He paid in full he did not do small thing, even church and court wedding.

"I screenshot it and sent to my phone before he left . This is it."

In the text, her husband told a girl to disregard his wife, whom he tagged a baby mama. He added that his wife was forced on him by his parents and that they are not fully married. The message read:

"Disregard the lady's threat.

"She is my baby mama. I paid small thing on her head and her parents pushed her to me.

"You are my only love."

Netizens react to the woman's outcry

Chinyere Esthy Volam said:

"This is why I will not fight any side chick because I don’t know what she was told, so sorry dear is really heartbreaking 💔 but don’t let it get to you.

"Start treating him like he never existed."

Oiza Ibhade Anyangbeso said:

"Most times our brains need time to process what our minds are already aware of.Plz put yourself together and pick a struggle.Bring out the wom-n power and work more on your pocket at least your kids and money no go deny you before anybody."

Juwaira Mohammed Atabo said:

"Kai some men will stain your white with red oil 🤣😂🤣 I only do small thing on her head abutaaaa hmmmmmmm it's well sha."

Nnaji Josephine said:

"God forbid! Because of few minutes pleasure. A full grown man will spend money, spend time, spend energy and course himself join because of something that doesn't satisfies or end."

Onyinyechukwu Duru Kenny said:

"The earlier we know that there's nothing these men won't say just to get in between a woman's leg the better for us, one man once told me that his wife was dead. Thank God for this brain he blessed me with, I later found out that the supposed “dea.d” wife was actually chilling in Canada 😂.

"Try and confront him to know what his reaction will be."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shown what happened after she checked her husband's WhatsApp messages.

Woman cries over messages on husband's phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had wept after finding some messages on her husband's phone.

The unidentified married woman shared the message on a Facebook group, Life, as she sought advice.

According to her, they had a misunderstanding some weeks back and expected to sort things out themselves, but she was disappointed when her husband involved his family and told them their secrets.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng