A female student in her last year at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has turned to social media for financial assistance

The young lady studying biochemistry lamented that her school and accommodation fees have skyrocketed beyond her power

To back up her outcry, the student posted her payment advice, which contained her full name, matriculation number and other fee information

Oladeji Odunayo Grace, a final year student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has sought financial aid on social media platform X.

In a tweet on X, Oladeji appealed to well-meaning individuals to help her and lamented that she could not pay her school and accommodation fees herself.

Oladeji added that her project is another expense on the side, but the tuition is really a pressing concern. Oladeji wrote on X:

"I’m begging kind people for assistance. I’m a final year student requesting for your assistance. School fee and accommodation has skyrocketed beyond my power. My project is another bill but please help me with the tuition.

"Thank you.

"3155938321.

"First bank.

"Oladeji odunayo."

The biochemistry student attached her payment advice from UNILAG, containing her matriculation number and other fees.

See her tweet below:

Oladeji Odunayo Grace's appeal stirs reactions

@idrissirlooma said:

"You dey school dey bill me, me wey stop secondary school no get sense abi🥱🥱🥱."

@Paulaisagirl said:

"Hey b, please how are you sure the amount is the final one. The portal isn’t functioning well and the school fees has been fluctuating for days now. I hope you get the help you need🫶🏾."

@Olanrewaj3Enoch said:

"Already saved and reposted.

"I'll help however I can, I understand how bad it can be 🥹."

@crazed_comfort said:

"Babe don't rush they haven't added convocation fee o."

@humbleprogramer said:

"This govt as really mess thing up.

"Na 14,500 I dey pay wen I dey unilag fah."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG student had received N10 million in assistance.

Nigerians raise money for UNILAG student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had raised money for a UNILAG final year student whose laptop was stolen.

In a tweet on X on Monday, January 15, the microbiology finalist cried out that her laptop was stolen at school. In a lengthy thread, she detailed the laptop's make and how it got stolen.

In a matter of hours, donations began to trickle in after she dropped her account details upon request from a netizen. Ifeoluwa was grateful for the financial support.

