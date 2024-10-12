A young lady has proudly displayed and celebrated her humble noodles business on social media

The excited Nigerian lady made a short video showcasing some packs of noodles arranged on a table

Some netizens trolled her for tagging it a new store, while others sent the young lady words of encouragement

A young lady, @anjolaoluwa688, has announced starting a small noodles business.

@anjolaoluwa688 made the announcement on TikTok and congratulated herself on her "new store."

She started with just a table and some packs of noodles. Photo Credit: @anjolaoluwa688

@anjolaoluwa688's video showed her arranging some packs of noodles on a table. The excited lady posed with her wares.

Her video went viral and generated mixed reactions. While some people encouraged her hard work, others trolled her business.

According to the lady, she started it with N10k.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the lady's "store"

NOTHING LAST FOREVER ❤️💔😔 said:

"She’s proud of her small business more wins inshaallah ALLAH."

Jeminah ❤️ said:

"It will expand soon by God's grace."

babypresh57 said:

"Shey nah 1 pack of indomie, wey you buy for house nah him you put on top my mama table 😂😂😂 congrats 🎈 my love."

omotanwa000 said:

"Can you deliver to Abuja 🥺I want to buy one super pack."

Hennywealth 💛 said:

"At least e dey bring for you more than those ho.okup babe."

Dami4Lyf said:

"I’m so happy for you 🥺at least you no dey climb bed up and down."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a food vendor had been criticized after she displayed noodles and eggs at an outrageous price.

Roadside noodles seller goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who sold fried noodles by the roadside had warmed hearts online.

The lady named Mowung Queen fries noodles and sells them in a small roadside mini restaurant, and she takes pride in her business. In a tweet she shared, she was seen in photos standing beside a small counter holding packets of noodles.

The young lady said she is located in Lagos, off Coker Express Road. Her tweet attracted attention, and a young man named Chinedu Ihekwoaba offered to donate a carton of noodles to her business. In an interview with Legit.ng, Queen said she is from Cross River state and that she has finished her secondary education but lacks the money to further her studies.

