Ahead of his wedding, a groom has opened up about how he would deal with his wife-to-be after finding out she cheated on him

The unforgiving man said he has a tape and shared what he intends doing with it on their wedding day

The man's evil plan for his bride was received with mixed feelings online, with many people supporting him

A groom has perfected a plan for his unfaithful bride and shared it anonymously on X.

X influencer, @wizarab10, shared the groom's message online and stirred massive reactions.

Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Rick Gomez, Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

The unidentified groom told @wizarab10 that his wedding comes up in November, and he knows his partner is a cheat.

On the wedding day, he intends not to be present and will have a tape played for her loved ones and guests to see.

The groom said he wants the bride to feel what he felt. The groom's text read:

"My wedding is next month and my partner is a cheat. She doesn't know that I know yet. I have a tape of her that will be played on our wedding day in front of her family and friends.

"I will not be in attendance, I'll not even be in the country on that day. I want her to feel the pain I felt."

Read his story below:

Netizens divided over the man's plan

@Machala_D said:

"Bro you need to calm down. I know you're feeling pain but there's a better way to handle this 🙏."

@PrettyMfon said:

"No need for it. Please save your energy for better things and a good woman. If you need to see a Psychiatrist and Therapist, Please do so. Spend time working on yourself. Thank God she showed you who she is before marriage. You dodged a bullet. Sorry about the experience."

@pabloLIGHT01 said:

"Lol do to others as you would want them to do to you. it's very painful to wait but that's the best move to make on her. she would feel so afraid and embarrassed."

@ezekiel_aleke said:

"All the cheating female partners are scared right now."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a groom had dumped his bride on their wedding day.

Groom plays tape of cheating bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had played the tape of his cheating bride at their wedding.

At the wedding, the groom faced the bride and told her how much he loved her. He said he had something in mind to tell her but didn't know how to say it.

According to him, he decided to show her everything in a video on their wedding day. After speaking to the bride, he brought a remote and played a clip via a projector facing the congregation.

