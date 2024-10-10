A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the loaded birthday box that was shared in her son's class

In the video, she opened the box and removed all the gifts which included socks, plate, crayons, water bottle and other items

While sharing the video on TikTok, she appreciated the little boy's parents for sharing such items despite the tough economy

A Nigerian woman has showered accolades on a couple for celebrating their child's birthday in an amazing way.

In the face of the economic adversity ravaging the country, the couple still thought it wise to make their child's birthday special.

Nigerian mum in awe over birthday box Photo credit: @omowon03/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off loaded birthday box

The clip, shared by a grateful mother, revealed an impressive array of gifts distributed to classmates on a pupil's special day.

Omowon03 on TikTok displayed the contents of the customised birthday box, overflowing with an assortment of delightful treats and essential items.

These included socks, plates, crayons, a maths set, water bottle, sweets, biscuits, juice, a kids' cup, watch, cheese balls, and other gifts.

The mother's appreciation for the birthday boy's parents was evident, as she acknowledged their generosity in spite of the country's economic difficulties.

"Birthday pack shared in my son's class. Kudos to the parents. In this TPain era, they still tried. God will continue to enrich us all. And happy birthday to the baby," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of loaded birthday box

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of admiration for the parents' kindness, with many viewers expressing gratitude for their effort towards their child's happiness.

@TIMILEHIN said:

"Na private skull dem Dey share ham u no fit try ham for public school wey 81 student go Dey one class but private skull dem no Dey plenty latest 10 or even some class 7 or 8 only priv skull fit relate."

@Omoniyi Ruth said:

"My son is in the same class with your son. Yesterday we received ours. God bless all international parents."

@OriyomiAyinlar wrote:

"II will be a successful father and husband. Imma do this for my baby too and more."

@Iyinwunmi Dosunmu said:

"I wonder why parents are giving each other pressure. no be how far o na how well. All these won't matter years later."

@ndy stated:

"Lol. Meanwhile my son's school has stopped birthday celebration saying it's causing competition, what's their own. Jealous."

@PURPLE wrote:

"That was how mine came back with a new school bag with gift inside I was confused that she came back with a wrong school bag called the teacher to ask she laughed and said it’s a party pack, I shock."

@Layo added:

"I remember when our parent used to tell us not to take birthday gift in school. It’s because they didn’t give us this type. If not them go dey pray make person dey do birthday everyday."

Watch the video below:

Youths gift billionaire a package on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of young Nigerians surprised a billionaire on his birthday with a heartfelt gift that truly moved him.

In a video that has captured the internet’s attention, the young men were seen arriving at his home, presenting the gift, and asking him to take a seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng