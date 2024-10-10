A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off the unique-looking footwears she made

In the video, the lady showed how she used a crotchet hook and different colours of wool to make fine shoes

Social media who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about her handwork

A Nigerian lady gained recognition on social media after showcasing her unique, handmade crocheted shoes.

The innovative footwear designer expertly combined vibrant colours and intricate patterns to create truly eye-catching pieces.

Talented shoemaker shows off her craft Photo credit: @francisca4sj/TikTok.

Lady makes fine footwears with wool

Posted by @francisca4sj on the TikTok app, the video captured the artisan's skillful hands at work.

With precision and patience, she wielded a crochet hook, transforming different colours of wool into stunning shoes.

The clip also captured the finished products, proudly displayed alongside the materials used, including colourful wool and strong soles.

Reactions trail video of footwear maker

TikTok users were impressed by the lady's creativity and skill, flooding the comments section with praises.

@JORDANS said:

"Let me advise u madam. You should make sure u don’t become poor with this pure and rare talent. Place this thing at 500k per one and create advert for it."

@cp dollaz commented:

"If na gucci company made this one u go see Davido and Wizkid there buying it $500k but its made in Nigeria with quality and its cheap dey wont buy."

@Naser Iassq reacted:

"Hello, I am Nasser from Germany. I want this shoe. Tell me how much it costs and how much it will cost me. How is Germany?"

@Walven Da Great said:

"U need to relocate to South Africa, we need hard working and amazing pple like you."

@Thollulawpe said:

"This will be sold for thousand of dollars if it was made by Gucci and their likes. God bless your CRAFT."

@Theodore Mensah added:

"This is great, now we are beginning to think in the right direction. Our own oh Africa now is the time."

