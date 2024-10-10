A Nigerian man has shared how he manages his feeding despite earning N30k as a monthly salary

The man said he spends N7k on food monthly and does not go beyond it, save for last month when he added N2k

His story was met with disagreement as many internet users could not believe an adult could feed monthly with just N7k

A N30k salary earner has caused a commotion online after he shared how much he spends on food.

A lady interviewed the man, wanting to know how much he earned and how much went to his monthly feeding.

Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Solskin

Source: Getty Images

In a short TikTok clip shared by @itsmarysmind, the man said he doesn't spend beyond N7k on food every month.

"I think N7k on food. I like spaghetti, indomie, rice," he replied the lady.

The man said it was only the previous month that he exceeded his N7k monthly feeding budget and spent an extra N2k.

Watch the video below:

People disagree with the man

Kenny🤩🥷😈🧌 said:

"He Dey always received free food for where he dey work nhi jahre 🧌na pure water he dey use the 9k buy joor."

your ex🦋 said:

"I stay alone I spend more than 200k a month for feeding like this morning I done spend 3600 for breakfast."

Excel blessed said:

"Make una help me catch this guy and leave the rest to me."

AGU said:

"This guy can manage Nigeria economy perfectly."

gabrielokafor750 said:

"Even if it's grass that you are eating,it costs more than 9k in a month!!"

Ayodeji Balogun said:

"Even if you’re eating sand, you’ll spend more than 7k. I spend 5-10k on food daily."

neuvillett_main said:

"I spaghetti is 1200 is he eating one string per day??"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had returned abroad after 13 days in Nigeria due to the high cost of food items.

Man earning N200k laments cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented the high cost of living in the country.

The rising cost of living has eroded the purchasing power of many Nigerians, especially the young and salary earners.

One of them is Sada Khalidu, a 29-year-old marketer at a private media company in Kano, the country's second-largest city. He earns N200,000 a month but says that is barely enough to cover his basic needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng