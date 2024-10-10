A Nigerian youth has turned to social media for help after he lost his mother's N500k to virtual bet.

He made a series of videos where he cried and lamented he suffered a N400k loss last year on same bet.

More details shortly...

He lost his mother's money to virtual bet.

Source: Getty Images

I Know i might get money online, I need advice on how to go about my life at moment, I ready ran away from home no where to go

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to his outcry

@HamdaObo09 said:

"Your head no korect ATAll you go Dey use your mama money bet .. greedy boy .. na people wey Dey send you money sef I Dey look 👀 .. money wey the werey go still go use bet again."

@Yemziz_dym said:

"How person wan know say u lose am?

"What if e just deposit for there nko."

@vickysam980 said:

"He be like say na the new update we go dey use like this 😁😁."

@trvpstta said:

"If you win money you for come online come share am??? enjoy ur problems in peace. no disturb anybody."

@unitedarena4k said:

"You did it last year and you no learn from there."

@HardinDude said:

"Your mummy is going to die or your mummy is going to kill you be clear please."

@001_PHC said:

"Instead of you guys to help him, you're insulting him.

"Send your mumsi account number make i run you 300k.

"Try raise the rest."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng