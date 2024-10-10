"My life is ruined": Young man sheds tears in video after losing his mother's N500k to virtual bet
A Nigerian youth has turned to social media for help after he lost his mother's N500k to virtual bet.
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
He made a series of videos where he cried and lamented he suffered a N400k loss last year on same bet.
More details shortly...
I Know i might get money online, I need advice on how to go about my life at moment, I ready ran away from home no where to go
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to his outcry
@HamdaObo09 said:
"Your head no korect ATAll you go Dey use your mama money bet .. greedy boy .. na people wey Dey send you money sef I Dey look 👀 .. money wey the werey go still go use bet again."
@Yemziz_dym said:
"How person wan know say u lose am?
"What if e just deposit for there nko."
@vickysam980 said:
"He be like say na the new update we go dey use like this 😁😁."
@trvpstta said:
"If you win money you for come online come share am??? enjoy ur problems in peace. no disturb anybody."
@unitedarena4k said:
"You did it last year and you no learn from there."
@HardinDude said:
"Your mummy is going to die or your mummy is going to kill you be clear please."
@001_PHC said:
"Instead of you guys to help him, you're insulting him.
"Send your mumsi account number make i run you 300k.
"Try raise the rest."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng