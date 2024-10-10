Rapper Yung6ix has shared the struggle of living in the United States as he visited a store to buy some food items

He noted that some residents in Nigeria are always eager to come to the United States without seeing how expensive life is in the country

According to the music star, anyone coming to the United States must prepare to spend money, and his video got mixed reactions online

Nigerian rapper Onome Onokohwomo, aka Yung6ix, has opened up on what it feels like to live in the United States of America.

The 35-year-old artiste shared a video of himself at a supermarket where he bought pounded yam and other food items.

According to Yung6ix, what he bought cost him $75 which was the equivalent of N121,500 in Nigeria. Hence, he used the opportunity to advise those who wished to relocate to the country.

The Delta state indigene added that anyone who desires to travel to the United States should prepare to spend a great amount of cash.

His video caused mixed reactions from netizens as some people questioned him for converting the dollars he spent to naira when he was not living in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their thoughts on Yung6ix's video

See some of the reactions to Yung6ix's video below:

@abundantbeing1:

"You dey live for America, Dey earn in dollars but Dey calculate your expenses in Naira, make it make sense."

@roz_p1472:

"When you earn in dollars it’s normal…. You adapt, you don’t save in Naira anymore."

@kingsliveth:

"Bia Enyia leave this Shenanigan behavior and attitude for Uk 🇬🇧 people that complain like children of Israel in the wilderness. Don’t bring this algebra behavior to America."

@wandama_sy:

"Are you earning in dollar or naira?"

@dayoraregram:

"Na why bad as e bad, NAIJA still good but una no go understand."

@positivebondship:

"Pounded yam billing different?"

