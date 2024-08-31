A pastor has celebrated the marriage anniversary of his parents, who have been together for 41 years

The proud pastor said his parents' marriage rubbished the assertion that married couples can't stay happy forever

He released a throwback picture of his parents during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days and another loved-up picture they took

Pictures of a Nigerian couple who have been married for 39 years have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The couple's son, Damilola Praiseworth, shared their pictures on the social media platform to celebrate their anniversary.

They have been together for 41 years. Photo Credit: @Depraiz

A proud Damilola, who is a cleric, said his parents are proof that married couples can stay happy forever. He stated that they have been together for 41 years.

He said they have been through life and still enjoy each other's company like new lovebirds. Damilola shared pictures of his parents - one of them from their NYSC days. He wrote:

"They lied when they told you that married couples can’t stay happy forever.

"I have seen these two go through life and are still so in love, enjoying each other’s company like they met yesterday.

"41 years together, 39 years in marriage.

"Happy Anniversary Dad & Mom.

"1983 >>2024."

See his tweet below:

Netizens celebrate the couple

@spectreNBA said:

"Congratulations to them....my parents have been there for 28 years and still doing those romantic stuffs it's so so cute,I tap into their blessings always."

@olabanjihosea said:

"That's so heartwarming! Your parents are truly an inspiration. 39 years of marriage is a beautiful milestone. Wishing them a happy anniversary filled with love and joy! ❤️"

@larry_hotsense said:

"I dey envy my papa. He married the most beautiful woman on earth and she my mom. The way they love each other eh I pray everyday for God to give me a woman like my mother and I want to love my future wife even more than the way my dad love my mom. Amen."

@_THE_CRAFT3R_ said:

"Na so life suppose be, but...

"Wokeness, feminism, arrogance and other demonic traits no go allow God children see road."

@ORONSofGOD said:

"Please can you help ask your parents if NYSC gave them any gift because we were told that they give special gifts if two corpers marry themselves? 😅😅"

@espeezeal said:

"Bad marriages how loud PR, that's why people move like good marriages doesn't exist."

@esiroanavhe said:

"Happy Anniversary to your parents Pastor Dami. God bless you them."

