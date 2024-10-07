A beautiful Nigerian model has shared her pain on social media after getting rejected by a company

According to her, her entry video for the upcoming fashion show got half a million views but she will wasn't selected

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian model recently took to social media to express her disappointment after being rejected by a prominent fashion company, GTCO.

In a sad video, the model revealed that her entry video for the upcoming fashion show garnered an impressive half a million views, only to be met with rejection.

Lady speaks after getting rejected by GTCO

However, despite the setback and the pain she felt, the lady identified on TikTok as @yourdarkskinbestiee chose to focus on maintaining positivity.

"Eating friend rice cause life didn't end when my video got half a million views and I still got violently rejected by GTCO. We move regardless. Congratulations to everyone who got in," she said.

Reactions as model speaks after getting rejected

The clip sparked an outpouring of support and empathy from social media users, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration for her determination.

@Cookie Robot said:

"I think gtco is just using you guys for publicity becos tell me why they didn't pick Mera and many others."

@Deifei reacted:

"I just came back from the video if you be gtco you go pick you?"

@Evidoski said:

"I don watch the entry video and I nearly cough out blood because of laughter. Maybe GTCO think say na prank u do."

Questar said:

"Aunty I just come from watching your video. Abeggg Ehn chop that fried rice well."

@Kendra Weyinmi said:

"One or two people go first tell u say u be like model Na there e dey start, Kia!!"

@theST444 added:

"It’s not about publicity nau, it’s what they want they’d pick not what y’all want, you did good move onto the next one."

Nigerian model selected by GTCO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian model expressed her joy on social media after getting picked by GTCO for the second time.

In a video, the proud model showed off her badge and congratulated herself on her achievement.

