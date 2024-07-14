First-Class Graduate in Architecture Gets Her First Job in Lekki, Buys N1 Million Curtains
- A Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours in Architecture recently secured her first job as an interior designer
- In a viral video clip, she transformed a two-bedroom flat in Lekki into a stunning short-let apartment
- The video showcases her incredible design skills, including her use of luxurious curtains that she revealed cost nearly a million naira
A Nigerian lady who graduated first class in Architecture got her first job as an interior designer.
In the clip, she was tasked to turn a two-bedroom flat in Lekki into a short-lay apartment.
As shared by @jemimaarayela_, the entire video showed how she designed the apartment with curtains she said were worth almost a million naira.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
SweetgirlLiving said:
“Curtains are freaking expensiveeeeeeeeeeeeee.”
Muna wrote:
“I literally knew you were doing an interior design job, cuz I remembered you studied architecture.”
Lady’s World commented:
“Please which market do you buy the curtains.”
King_Fx:
“How can someone learn to be an interior designer.”
Bella:
“You did so well.”
Jasmine UG:
“You’re doing good!”
Jasmine:
“Omo sleepover will be sweet here o.”
Kinjustice606:
“Did you rent the apartment to short let or you bought the apartment?”
Jemima:
“My client is the landlord. I’m the interior designer and manager.”
Adeola:
“Coming together beautifully.”
Emmanuella:
“First class in architecture, wow”
Fikkykay:
“Proud of youu.”
Echoart.ng:
“Mama I can be for plug for hand painted frames.”
Kingjoe:
“Pls where n how much does ur picture frames cost?”
Itzmhizdarsie:
“Should I come and stay with you and be your friend.”
Giusy/UX:
“I want to learn interior designing but am in Abuja, any plug?”
Pookie:
“Make this a playlist ma.”
Jemima:
“Trueeee. I forgot! Thank you for reminding me!”
High Street:
“This is beautiful.”
Source: Legit.ng
