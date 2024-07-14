A Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours in Architecture recently secured her first job as an interior designer

In a viral video clip, she transformed a two-bedroom flat in Lekki into a stunning short-let apartment

The video showcases her incredible design skills, including her use of luxurious curtains that she revealed cost nearly a million naira

A Nigerian lady who graduated first class in Architecture got her first job as an interior designer.

In the clip, she was tasked to turn a two-bedroom flat in Lekki into a short-lay apartment.

Lady speaks after getting first job.

As shared by @jemimaarayela_, the entire video showed how she designed the apartment with curtains she said were worth almost a million naira.

SweetgirlLiving said:

“Curtains are freaking expensiveeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

Muna wrote:

“I literally knew you were doing an interior design job, cuz I remembered you studied architecture.”

Lady’s World commented:

“Please which market do you buy the curtains.”

King_Fx:

“How can someone learn to be an interior designer.”

Bella:

“You did so well.”

Jasmine UG:

“You’re doing good!”

Jasmine:

“Omo sleepover will be sweet here o.”

Kinjustice606:

“Did you rent the apartment to short let or you bought the apartment?”

Jemima:

“My client is the landlord. I’m the interior designer and manager.”

Adeola:

“Coming together beautifully.”

Emmanuella:

“First class in architecture, wow”

Fikkykay:

“Proud of youu.”

Echoart.ng:

“Mama I can be for plug for hand painted frames.”

Kingjoe:

“Pls where n how much does ur picture frames cost?”

Itzmhizdarsie:

“Should I come and stay with you and be your friend.”

Giusy/UX:

“I want to learn interior designing but am in Abuja, any plug?”

Pookie:

“Make this a playlist ma.”

Jemima:

“Trueeee. I forgot! Thank you for reminding me!”

High Street:

“This is beautiful.”

