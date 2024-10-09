A Nigerian businessman has stirred emotions on social media after sharing his tough situation at his workplace

In a sad video, he lamented over poor sales after heeding to people's advice to start a small business

Social media users who came across the video in the TikTok app took turns to encourage him and wish him well

A heartbreaking video shared by a Nigerian businessman on TikTok offered a glimpse into the challenges faced by small business owners.

The video sparked an outpouring of emotional support from social media users who shared their similar experiences.

Businessman laments over poor patronage

The entrepreneur, identified as @o_powersolution3, posted a touching clip of himself sitting alone in his empty shop.

With no customers in sight, he questioned the wisdom of his advisors who asked him to start a small business and make money.

Speaking further, he referenced renowned Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana's success story, and wondered if he also faced such challenge.

"Save money, start small business. Make person never sell anything since morning. Na like this Obi Cubana take start?" he lamented.

Reactions trail businessman's lamentation

TikTok users reacted with an avalanche of encouragement, sharing personal experiences of perseverance and offering practical advice to help him overcome the challenges.

@chinny said:

"Am thinking of what to start with 1m someone advised me to go into pos business ,guy I need una advice."

@ife girl said:

"Na y i tell my husband make he no open shop oh, make he use de money go buy lands keep for village oh, land cheap there, 50 by 100 you go see am 400k."

@lollystylme reacted:

"Always pray with psalm twenty four with water and olive to sanctify your shop in the morning. Don't just open and sit down always invite God to take control of things okay!"

@jembe said:

"I opened a very nice barbing salon I spent over #3m put my younger brother there I never make 20k for myself talk less of 10k a day. For 1 good year nothing came out please. I need a advice."

@Arsenal Fc Adventures commented:

"Na why I no want open any physical business, u go Dey watch millions u spend daily basis no sales."

@Itz Prince U S said:

"I started a boutique business. I’m not even sure if I have reached 4 months I’m already tired. Plenty advice from people wey no fit give you money."

@Adagun Folashade added:

"I sold 1400 today in shop I eat food of 1100 I beg wetin be my gain on Saturday I sold 350 na inside big market I der ooo if I see any money like dis na foodstuffs I go change into."

Businesswoman in tears after buying bad clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman broke down in tears after buying fairly used goods worth a whopping N250,000.

In a video shared via TikTok, she displayed the low-quality goods she was given and tears rolled down her cheeks.

