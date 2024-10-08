A Nigerian lady has shared a video expressing her concern over the welfare of popular celebrity, Speed Darlington

In a video, she addressed rumours about the singer going missing and begged his alleged captors to set him free

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has called the attention of netizens to the disappearance of popular singer, Speed Darlington, from social media.

The singer who always shared his life updates on his social media platforms had suddenly gone silent for days, leading to speculations about his disappearance.

Nigerian lady cries out over Speed Darlington Photo credit: @justcodedadaobi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng had however updated Nigerians in a viral report that the singer was arrested and led away by some men.

Lady seeks help for Speed Darlington

Reacting to the speculations about her 'husband' Speed Darlington, the lady identified as @justcodedadaobi begged for the singer's fans to save him.

In her words:

"So it has been reported that for some days now, presido is missing. Like our own Speed Darlington is missing. Wetin em do? Yes we know he can be annoying at times. We know say em mouth no good. Em don directly or indirectly insult some people but e no reach to carry am nau. I hope he is fine.

"I don't even know who to call as suspect cause he has dragged so many people. Make nothing do our husband o. Akpians come we have to protest because you cannot come and carry our presido like that. Even if he talk, wetin happen? Na only am dey talk for social media? Make una forgive am. Abeg let him go. Set him free."

Reactions as lady laments over Speed Darlington

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@EFA said:

"Baby oil in ACTION. Na him fine Darlington don put prince for trouble."

@Dzeko.com stated:

"My own be say let nothing happen to Akpi Nwamama."

@Oreh Favour reacted:

"Person go submit he song for Grammy Ona say he dy miss."

@VALENTINO commented:

"Speed no be American citizen? Why una dey bother unaselves. Whoever holding him wan put himself for trouble."

@Nkem said:

"Nothing must happen to presidoo but I don't think he is missing sha."

@jammy8842 reacted:

"Which one be our husband waiting do me. Abeg no dey shout for us."

@Last-bornEze-Ego commented:

"Akpi done insult all the musician but they supposed to know that Akpi is a Comedian."

@pretty favour reacted:

"Hmmm I never wen believe oo. God abeg make nothing do our presido."

@Arinze Adieme added:

"He needs money to finish his mansion, his disappearance should be investigated."

Watch the video below:

Lady searches for husband who went missing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Janet Nduku has been in distress after her husband disappeared in December 2021, never to return.

The mother of two said before he went missing, her husband Dennis Sash Kyalo was to meet a client over the sale of a trailer.

Source: Legit.ng